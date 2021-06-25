The Shocking Thing Nick Cannon Said About His Love Life

Actor and comedian Nick Cannon has had a busy few years. Not only did Cannon see the continued revival of his uber-popular rap/comedy MTV show "Wild 'N Out," but he also got a hosting gig on Fox's "The Masked Singer" in 2019. As if he didn't have enough jobs in the entertainment sphere, particularly in television, the "Drumline" star garnered a deal for his own daytime talk show titled "Nick Cannon," which will debut in Fall 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from his professional life, it's Cannon's personal life that's been driving the most talk. Within the past year, from December 2020 to just last week, Cannon has welcomed three new children from two different women. He added a daughter named Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell in December 2020, and twin sons named Zillion and Zion in June 2021 with Abby De La Rose. To top off his ever-growing family, the rapper and TV host may also be adding a seventh child later this year since model and "Wild 'N Out" actor Alyssa Scott alluded to being pregnant with Cannon's son, Zen, on now-deleted Instagram posts, per Us Weekly.

Given that he has all these kids, what does Cannon have to say about his active love life? Read on to find out!