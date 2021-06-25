Framing Britney Spears Director Has Some Thoughts About Britney's Court Testimony

"Framing Britney Spears" director Samantha Stark was in the court room for Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing on June 23. Spears spoke in open court — calling in by telephone — to tell the judge overseeing her case what she has been going through over the past several years. Spears made some heartbreaking claims, sharing that she hasn't been able to live her life for 13 years. The pop star claimed that she has been put on drugs — specifically lithium — monitored just about every minute of the day, and forbidden to have a baby, according to the transcript provided by CNN.

Spears spoke very directly, and told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she would like her conservatorship to end. "Basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three year break and just you know, do what I want to do," Spears said toward the end of her remarks, according to CNN.

After Spears' virtual court appearance, Stark has given her take on what's going on with Spears. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.