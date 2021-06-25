The Truth About Rosie O'Donnell And Tom Cruise

While Tom Cruise might never forget Rosie O'Donnell's birthday, the comedian told Jess Cagle on "The Jess Cagle Show" (via Us Weekly) that the two are not "phone friends." "I don't have his home phone number," O'Donnell revealed, explaining, "People think in Hollywood ... everybody knows each other, but I know him in the way that I did in that time 25 years ago."

She added that while Cruise hasn't changed with his notoriety skyrocketing over those 25 years, she stays away from one aspect of his life. "I love Tom Cruise and I will always love Tom Cruise. I do not understand, you know, the Scientology religion. I think it's a cult and it's scary," O'Donnell said candidly, before hailing "King of Queen" alum and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini. "And I think Leah Remini is a hero for doing what she's done."

Remini, who has her own A&E series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," doesn't mince words about the subject. "Tom has for years manipulated his image to be the good guy," she told Us Weekly in 2020. "Although I believe there was a time when Tom was a decent and kindhearted person, he has morphed himself into [Scientology leader] David Miscavige and is completely dedicated to Scientology's mission to 'clear' planet Earth — which means making 80 percent of the world's population into Scientologists." Insert your pick of a "yikes" emoji here.