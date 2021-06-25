Katy Perry's Claim About Ariana Grande Sparks Heated Debate

Fans were quite opposed to Katy Perry's tweet about Ariana Grande, and they were not afraid to show it.

"Ok, I love you, Katy, but you didn't need to come after the greatest vocalists of all time just to wish someone a happy birthday," one fan replied. "Especially not when Mariah Carey exists. You could have said 'one of' and let that be that without literally provoking people to fight you about it," they continued. Another shared the same sentiment, writing, "Sis is not tryna fight but what about miz xtina... im just saying you said it yourself in 2018." Katy Perry took to social media to call Christina Aguilera an "icon" in 2018, as shown on YouTube."I just dont know if she is 'the best' when vocalists like xtina, celine [Dion], and jen hudson are all still killers in the game," they concluded. One fan was so unamused they told Perry to "keep judging 'American Idol.'" A fourth Twitter user said she was prepared to fight the mother of one over her statement. "Mariah exists , Even Beyonce is better so yes we will fight you . Besides arent you one day ahead ?" they said.

In addition to Carey, Aguilera, Dion, Hudson, and Beyonce, one fan added Tori Kelly, Little Mix, Chloe x Halle, and JoJo to the list. Of course, there is no "right" answer, but it's clear that many people think Perry simply missed the mark.