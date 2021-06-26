The Reason Kanye West Is Suing Walmart

Kanye West and Walmart may be taking their feud to court soon. As you may recall, the giant retailer's "beef" with Kanye West first began in April. It was then that Walmart called out Kanye over his new YEEZY logo, which featured eight dotted lines resembling the sun's rays. And, according to Walmart, the logo looks way too similar to its own. The brand went as far as filing a notice of opposition, citing that the YEEZY logo could be causing confusion amongst consumers.

Per Fox News, Kanye filed for the trademark in January 2021, while Walmart's logo was approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2008. According to legal documents obtained by the same publication, the retailer reached out to Kanye via post several times (in July 2020, August 2020, January 2021, and February 2021) and even jumped on a conference call in April. "However, to date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground," Walmart's letter reads.

Although Kanye has yet to address the logo controversy, he has recently taken things up a notch by officially suing Walmart. Find out more about the new lawsuit below.