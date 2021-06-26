70% Of People Believe This Was The Most Tragic Royal Event By Far

When it comes to the royal family, there has been plenty of drama over the years. For several decades, the royal family has been in the spotlight, with plenty of people fascinated by the lives of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle. Like any family, the royal family is not immune to tragedy, and over the years, we've watched as some remarkably tragic events have transpired in the public eye.

In 2002, the world mourned with Queen Elizabeth as she lost her sister, Princess Margaret, and her mother within weeks of each other (via People). Of course, her sister and mother were not the only people that the queen would mourn in her lifetime. In a more recent tragic event, Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, died in 2021 at the age of 99. He and the queen were married for 70 years, according to Insider, making his death especially tragic.

While Queen Elizabeth has experienced her fair share of tragic events, her grandchildren have also endured quite a bit. In a more modern example of tragedy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back from the royal family, leading to endless speculation about drama and tension behind closed doors.

While all of these events are pretty tragic, there is one royal family event that fans agree is the most tragic by far — keep reading to learn what it is.