32% Of People Would Never Want To Meet This YouTube Celebrity
Many YouTube celebrities are more popular and are more influential than Hollywood stars, especially with younger audiences. According to research from Influencer Marketing Hub, 70% of teenagers say YouTube creators more influence them than traditional celebrities. It's easy to see why streaming stars on YouTube or TikTok hold sway with fans. Nicki Swift surveyed 581 readers in the U.S. to discover the YouTube celebrity that they would never want to meet, and the answers will surprise you!
There is a dark side to the rising influence of YouTube and streaming celebrities. There are some YouTube celebrities with armies of followers, raking in millions while behaving badly. OG YouTube giant PewDiePie has been streaming for 10 years and has 110 million subscribers, and he is known for making racist and anti-Semitic comments.
YouTube star Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul have built a huge audience due to their obnoxious (and offensive) behavior. Another YouTube celeb we expected to see on the survey was Daniel "Keemstar" Keem. Keemstar is probably one of the most controversial internet personalities. We anticipated James Charles making the list of the YouTube celebrity that people would not want to meet after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to minors, according to the BBC.
Fans wouldn't want to meet PewDiePie
In Nicki Swift's survey of 581 readers, a whopping 32% said PewDiePie was the YouTube celebrity they never want to meet. PewDiePie, whose real name Felix Kjellberg, is known for making racial slurs and anti-Semitic comments. TechCrunch reported in 2017 that PewDiePie lost a contract with Disney for his "anti-Semitic content and making repeated references to Nazis in videos."
Our readers picked Logan Paul as the next YouTube celebrity they never want to meet; he received 24.10% of the vote. Paul became infamous outside the YouTube world in 2018 after posting a video from the Aokigahara forest called the "Suicide Forest" in Japan. According to CNN, he posted a video next to a corpse he discovered.
YouTube makeup gurus Jeffree Star and James Charles tied for third place on our readers' list of YouTube celebrities they never wanted to meet! Both received 11.53% of the vote. The controversial Keemstar got 11.19% of the votes, which was not a surprise.
Finally, Charli D'Amelio received 9.29% of the votes for the YouTube celebrity readers never wanted to meet. D'Amelio is extremely popular in some circles and is making the transition to TV. People reported that D'Amelio and her sister Dixie D'Amelio would have a reality series on Hulu in 2021 called "The D'Amelio Show."