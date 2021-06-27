Is Prince Harry Really Reuniting With Friends He Originally Cut Off?

Prince Harry has arrived in the UK ahead of the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, set to occur on July 1. The Duke of Sussex is believed to be in quarantine for five days, per the government's coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions, according to Entertainment Tonight. Within a few days, however, Harry will be able to socialize with whomever he likes, just so long as he can produce a negative COVID-19 test. It is unknown if he will meet up with his brother, Prince William, before the ceremony, which will take place at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

It has been reported that Harry won't be staying in the UK for very long, making this a rather short trip, according to Us Weekly. The reason? He wants to get back to his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana. "It'll be a fleeting visit. He'll be in and out," a source told the outlet. Nevertheless, royal watchers are very curious to see what Harry does while in the UK — and that includes who he meets up with. Keep reading to find out who Harry might end up spending some time with before he heads back to The States.