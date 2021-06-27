The Queen Just Took This Major Step With Harry And Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caught quite a bit of heat for speaking out about their experience living under the monarchy's rule because many things they have said over the past several months have painted the royal family in a negative light. And while one might think that Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, would be furious at her grandson for sharing such personal matters with the world, it seems that she is actually completely in support of him and his wife.

According to royal expert Andrew Morton, the queen has always had a fondness for Harry. "I think the Queen knows that being the spare is hard and a part of her recognizes that Harry was a sometimes a bit of a lost soul just like her sister. She has always wanted to protect Harry and I think in part that's because she watched Margaret fall victim to the system," Morton told Vanity Fair back in April. "She will have a lot of empathy and sympathy for him because she grew up watching her younger sister act the role of the spare, which is not easy," Morton added. Now, the queen has made a move to pretty much prove that she's not angry with her grandson. Keep reading to find out what she just did.