This Fox News Poll About President Biden Is Sparking Attention

Fox News surveyed Americans for their opinions on matters pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic — and some results were shocking, especially those regarding President Joe Biden's job as POTUS so far. The poll, published June 24, was conducted June 19-22 by Beacon Research (which surveyed Democrats) and Shaw & Company (which polled Republicans) and interviewed "1,001 randomly chosen registered voters" nationwide.

Topics ran the gamut from COVID-19's origins to the changes made to people's work lifestyles to Biden's performance as POTUS. A 60% majority believed the virus originated in a lab in China versus the 31% who believed it began organically (with the 60% made up of 79% of Republicans and 58% of independent voters). Meanwhile, 41% of Democrats agreed with the lab leak theory. And both Republicans and Democrats seemed to agree that the shift to working from home was a "good thing."

The most surprising result of the poll, however, was Biden's performance review by voters. Keep reading for the Fox News survey's verdict on that front!