This Is What We Know About Halsey's New Album

Fans had been speculating whether Halsey had more than just a baby to deliver and it seems they were correct.

To date, the New Jersey-born singer has released three studio albums since 2015 — "Badlands," "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," and "Manic." Halsey's rise to fame has seen the Grammy Award-nominated star collaborate with a whole range of high-profile names — The Chainsmokers, Khalid, Marshmello, and Juice WRLD — and achieve three albums all peaking within the top 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Even though her last LP, "Manic," dropped in January 2020, it appears she's ready to give listeners even more.

As previously reported by Nicki Swift, the "You Should Be Sad" hitmaker sent out mysterious postcards to fans that have "H4" written on them, which hinted that a new album was on its way. With a whopping 24.8 million Instagram followers, it comes as no surprise that Halsey's fans around the world started to speculate what she was trying to secretly tell them.

While heavily pregnant with her first child, Halsey has announced that she has created a new album. Keep reading to find out more.