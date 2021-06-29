This Is What We Know About Halsey's New Album
Fans had been speculating whether Halsey had more than just a baby to deliver and it seems they were correct.
To date, the New Jersey-born singer has released three studio albums since 2015 — "Badlands," "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," and "Manic." Halsey's rise to fame has seen the Grammy Award-nominated star collaborate with a whole range of high-profile names — The Chainsmokers, Khalid, Marshmello, and Juice WRLD — and achieve three albums all peaking within the top 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Even though her last LP, "Manic," dropped in January 2020, it appears she's ready to give listeners even more.
As previously reported by Nicki Swift, the "You Should Be Sad" hitmaker sent out mysterious postcards to fans that have "H4" written on them, which hinted that a new album was on its way. With a whopping 24.8 million Instagram followers, it comes as no surprise that Halsey's fans around the world started to speculate what she was trying to secretly tell them.
While heavily pregnant with her first child, Halsey has announced that she has created a new album. Keep reading to find out more.
Halsey's announcement had fans freaking out
Over a week after sending out postcards to selected fans, Halsey took to Instagram on June 28 to reveal that she will be releasing a fourth studio album. The "Without Me" chart-topper didn't state when she will be dropping the record, but did attach a photo of a large billboard that stated its title for the album is "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." Along with its title, the billboard also mentioned that the project has been produced by Nine Inch Nails vocalist Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. In the span of 17 hours, Halsey's post caught the attention of many, racking up more than 930,000 likes and over 16,400 comments, proving to be very popular.
Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, and Grimes were among the many verified accounts that took to the comments section to express their excitement with eager fans. "I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS ERA OMFG," one user wrote passionately in capital letters. "we are so not ready for what's to come," another person shared. "You have got to be kidding me. Trent and Atticus produced Halsey. This is my dream come true," remarked a third fan.
Halsey has obviously been very busy during the pandemic quarantine and we cannot wait to hear what she will be bringing to the table with this album.