What We Know About Dua Lipa's Potential Acting Career

Over the past few years, British entertainer Dua Lipa has established and cemented herself as one of music's biggest pop stars. The "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)" artist debuted onto the music scene in 2015 and has since morphed into a global success.

As previously reported by Nicki Swift, Lipa's music career has earned her three Grammy Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, and five BRIT Awards. As of this writing, she has two No. 1 singles in the U.K. and a total of 11 top 10 singles. Lipa's infectious songs have caught the attention of many legends as she has collaborated with the likes of Madonna, Missy Elliott, and Gwen Stefani, while performing alongside fellow British musician Elton John.

It goes without saying that Lipa's second studio album, "Future Nostalgia," took her to new heights and helped her career propel even more. In an interview with BBC Radio 2 (via Music News), the chart-topper revealed she had already started thinking about her third LP while promoting the second. With that being said, Lipa is open to trying a new profession. Keep reading to find out more.