Why Tayshia And Becca Have A Problem With Katie's Men On The Bachelorette

"Bachelor Happy Hour" co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Becca Kufrin are taking issue with the men on Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette." While discussing the drama surrounding Thomas Jacobs — who admitted he thought about being the next Bachelor while signing up for the show — the two former Bachelorettes revealed they didn't just have a problem with his behavior.

"It's interesting to me to see how extreme and heightened this was," Becca said on the June 29 podcast episode regarding how heated Katie's men got over Thomas on the June 28 episode of "The Bachelorette." She continued on to say that she had "an issue" with "the amount of times" the words "manipulative" and "cancer" were used to describe Thomas by Katie's suitors.

"Like I'm sorry everyone, cancer took my dad away from me, like cancer took people I loved away from me, and so I have such a problem with men and women on this show spewing out certain words and terms and phrases that perpetuate this cycle of hate and drama to an extent that doesn't need to be as extreme as I think it is," Becca continued. Becca's father died from brain cancer in 2009, per SurvivorNet. She often takes to social media to raise awareness about the disease.

Becca then clarified that she does not support Thomas' behavior on the show, either. Tayshia, who serves as co-host of Season 17 of "The Bachelorette," also weighed in on the situation. Keep scrolling to learn how she reacted to seeing the drama unfold on television.