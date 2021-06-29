The Truth About Kate Middleton's New Job From The Queen

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for 10 years, and that means she's spent a lot of time with William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Some would think getting along with a royal grandmother-in-law might be difficult, but it seems like the opposite for Kate and the queen. "Their relationship is stronger than ever," according to a January report from Best Life. Kate was reportedly "the family's secret weapon" in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic forced Britain into a lockdown. Kate's efforts didn't go unnoticed: "Her Majesty has always been fond of Catherine, but the queen was very pleased to see how the duchess rose to the occasion so brilliantly during lockdown and took on some wonderful initiatives," the source said.

Kate even has a direct phone line to check in with the queen, according to OK (via The Observer). Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told the outlet that Kate "strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children."

And now, the queen just gave Kate a new job. Keep reading for more details.