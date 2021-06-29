Kevin Federline Speaks Out About Britney Spears

Britney Spears' shocking statement about her conservatorship — which has controlled virtually every aspect of her life for the past 13 years and was largely managed by her father — has already sparked tons of headlines, think pieces, and even activism. It has also prompted concerned fans and supporters to wonder what the people closest to the pop icon, including her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and the father of her children Kevin Federline, have to say about her situation and her statement.

Jamie Lynn broke her silence in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories, saying that she supported her sister "before there was a hashtag," and that she is proud of her for speaking up in court. Jamie Lynn also added that she would not be impacted personally by the conservatorship ending, addressing the implications that she had benefited financially from the arrangement.

Now Federline, who has taken out a restraining order against Britney's father following a physical altercation involving his and Britney's son Sean, has also given his thoughts, but he went the more official route of communicating through his lawyer. Here's what he said.