Gal Gadot Reveals The Name Of Her Newborn Baby

It's a very female-dominated household now for "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot. The Israeli-born actor dropped the surprise news via a June 29 Instagram post that she and husband Yaron Varsano just welcomed the birth of a new daughter, making this their third child and third daughter (in addition to Maya, age 3, and Alma, age 9), per the Daily Mail. Gadot and Yaron, who is a real-estate developer, have been happily married since 2008 since meeting in 2006, according to the outlet. (Gadot just commemorated Yaron's June 23 birthday with an Instagram post of the pair warmly embracing and Gadot writing, "I'm the luckiest girl to have you in my life.")

In March, the pair announced on Instagram — where else? — the happy news that they were expecting their third. "Here we go again," Gadot captioned the smiley family selfie that showed Yaron, Alma and Maya all caressing Gadot's baby bump. In late April, Gadot revealed the baby's sex on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," telling the hosts jovially, "It's baby girl number three. Yes, we're sticking to what we know." The action star also opened up about pregnancy's hormonal vacillations on the morning show, divulging that she cries at everything from "commercials" to "just a thought that crosses my mind." Luckily, at the end of Gadot's hormonally induced tears was a healthy baby girl. Read on for what she and Yaron named the new addition to their family!