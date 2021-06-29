What It's Supposedly Like Dating Kim Kardashian

Ever since news broke of the end of Kimye, fans have been taking guesses at who Kim Kardashian might date next now that the reality star is back on the market. Back in February, the Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. West wasted no time jumping on the dating scene, being spotted with model Irina Shayk, meanwhile Kim shot down rumors she's dating Van Jones and Maluma.

Despite not being tied to anyone just yet, in the final episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," fans learned what Kim is looking for in a relationship. "After turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state," admitted the reality star (via E! Online) . "I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me." The Kardashian revealed working out with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson made Kim realize how alone she really was. "It's the little things is what I don't have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I'm grateful for those experiences but I think I'm ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot."

As Kim slowly steps back into single life, a source is revealing what it's really like to date her.