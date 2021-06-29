The Real Reason Nick Viall And Chris Randone Are At Odds

There is never a dull moment in Bachelor Nation, but the scandals aren't usually about finances, of all things. In light of it coming out that many "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" stars had applied for and received Paycheck Protection Program Loans (PPP Loans) meant for small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, Nick Viall and Chris Randone are now tweet fighting about whether or not it was right for the reality stars to take the money.

Nick tweeted in the wake of the news, "What's legal isn't always right. What's illegal isn't always wrong. Don't know everyone's situation, but my gut tells any alum applying for a PPP is both savvy and s–tty. Interesting debate." Chris Randone replied to Nick disagreeing with his take. "It's not really anyone's business besides the person who took out the PPP loan. No one knows their financial situation especially during that time and it's no ones place to judge or criticize because it doesn't concern them," he wrote. Nick stuck to his point and remarked that since it's public information and public money, it is quite literally the public's business. He added, "If you want a public platform and take public funds you are open for public criticism."

Randone was not having it, adding, "Public information yes but to speculate & judge let alone say it's unethical is completely out of line from anyone. If anyone is upset, be upset with your government for allowing many who you perceive to "having money" even having the ability to have access to such funds." These two might have to agree to disagree on this one, and Bachelor Nation is coming down strongly on one side.