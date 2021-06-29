Bachelor And Bachelorette Stars React To The Franchise's Latest Scandal

Bachelor Nation is coming for these stars! Several "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" alumni are catching heat for receiving money from the government's Paycheck Protection Program. These PPP loans have allowed many small businesses to stay afloat during the pandemic with funds allocated to keeping workers employed. According to TMZ, Tayshia Adams, Colton Underwood, Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Dale Moss have all utilized this option.

Per TMZ, public records show that Arie, who recently welcomed twins, entitled his company Instagram Husband LLC. and received a loan of $20,830 in the past year. With a business name like that, there's no wonder why fans are outraged. In addition, Dale Moss, winner of Clare Crawley's season, also applied for a $20K loan for his business — however, the funds have not yet been disbursed.

Former "Bachelor" Nick Viall has taken to Twitter to weigh in on the matter. "What's legal isn't always right. What's illegal isn't always wrong," he wrote on June 28. "Don't know everyone's situation, but my gut tells any alum applying for a PPP is both savvy and sh***y. Interesting debate."

While Arie and Dale have yet to publicly respond to these claims, Tayshia and Colton are addressing why their companies filed for loans. Keeping reading to find out.