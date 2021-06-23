The Real Meaning Behind The Names Of Arie Luyendyk And Lauren Burnham's Twins
Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk and wife Lauren Burnham welcomed a baby boy, Lux Jacob, and girl, Senna James, on June 11. After an extended stay in the hospital for Senna, the family — including daughter Alessi —was reunited in the June 22 YouTube vlog shared to their popular channel. In the sweet video, Lauren and Arie sit down and give a meaningful explanation about how they picked out the names for the twins — which according to them, happened more than two years ago.
"This is Lux Jacob. So Jacob after my grandfather, which I think is super cool," Arie smiled. Lauren then admitted they heard the name Lux while in Holland visiting Arie's race car driving friend, whose son bears the moniker. Of course, they asked permission to use the name once they found out they were having a boy. "So I called him and we talked a little bit about it and he's like, 'As long as they get to race each other in the future,'" Arie recalled.
Senna James was named after the race car driver Ayrton Senna, which Lauren picked out after watching a racing documentary with Arie. Her middle name honors one of Lauren's favorite uncles. "He was like the cool uncle. I always looked forward to having out with Uncle Jim," she reminisced.
The happy couple then revealed that the meaning behind each name was even more special than they originally thought. Keep scrolling to learn more about the touching story behind the names of Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's twins.
Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham think their twins' names are 'a sign'
On top of already selecting monikers that had a great deal of importance behind them, it turns out that the actual meaning behind Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's twins' names is super special to them.
"The last thing that we thought that was really cool about their names is, like, we obviously had them picked out for a while, but I wanted to know what the meaning of them was. So I Googled the meaning," Lauren explained in her and Arie's YouTube video. "[Lux's] name means 'light' and [Senna's] name means 'brightness.'"
She continued, "And if you guys have been following along for a while, you'll know that we had a miscarriage right before them and these are our rainbow babies. So whenever we would talk about that time in the past, it was kind of like this dark time for us, and so it was really symbolic when we found out that their names meant 'brightness' and 'light.'" Arie and Lauren announced via YouTube that they miscarried in May 2020.
Once Arie and Lauren discovered the new information about their twins' names, they knew they had settled on the right choice. "You know, as soon as we saw that, I was like, 'Okay, that is really cool. That's like a sign,'" Arie added.