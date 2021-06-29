Why Adam Lambert Is Speaking Out On Lil Nas X's BET Kiss

The BET Awards on June 27 truly had it all: over-the-top fashion, jaw-dropping performances, and even onstage lip locks. The latter came courtesy of singer Lil Nas X, who first commanded attention on the red carpet with a blue and white Cinderella-esque ensemble, as well as a floral pantsuit (via CNN). He then changed into an Egyptian pharaoh outfit for a steamy onstage performance of his megahit "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." Ever since the song was released in March, it ignited instant controversy for its sexual content and satanic undertones. The music video — which showed Lil Nas X twerking for the devil as he slid down a pole to hell — also coincided with the launch of his infamous "Satan shoes," which outraged many conservatives.

Therefore, it was surprising that the openly gay singer managed to one-up himself (in terms of shock appeal) as he turned to a male backup dancer and kissed him on stage, all in front of a televised audience! Naturally, it was a divisive move that stirred up various reactions on Twitter. While some, like superstar Diddy, praised Lil Nas X in a post, another users called out the singer for "doing too much." But Lil Nas X did have one very ardent supporter, and it's someone who has been in his shoes before, literally. Here's why fellow gay singer Adam Lambert is speaking out about the BET kiss that got everyone talking.