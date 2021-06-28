Why Were Viewers Left In Tears Over The BET Awards

The BET Awards were held on June 27 and while we saw many of today's artists be celebrated for their accomplishments, the segment that honored the stars we've lost this year seemingly touched fans the most. The awards were hosted by Taraji P. Henson, who did suggest that this year's ceremony would be extra special. In a statement (via Entertainment Tonight) ahead of the show, Henson said, "For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence. Returning live, this year's show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before."

The show's In Memoriam tribute, of course, included beloved "Black Panther" star, Chadwick Boseman. The actor passed away in August 2020 at age 43 after battling colon cancer. The night was extra special for Boseman's fans because not only did the show honor his life, but he even posthumously took home the award for Best Actor for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman beat out other big stars like Daniel Kaluuya and Eddie Murphy for the award. Boseman's last performance also posthumously earned him a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics' Choice Award.

Late rapper DMX also received an extra special tribute in musical form. DMX, who was born Earl Simmons, passed away this past April at age 50 after suffering a heart attack. Between Boseman's award and the performance to honor DMX, fans were apparently left with all the feels.