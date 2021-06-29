Yellowstone Star Ryan Bingham Just Filed For Divorce. Here's What We Know

"All good things must come to an end," as the old saying goes, and sadly, that was the case for Ryan Bingham and Anna Axster. The "Yellowstone" actor filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years on June 29, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The outlet reported the couple share three children, but it's currently unclear if Bingham filed for joint or sole custody.

As an actor, the New Mexico native is best known for playing an ex-con ranch hand named Walker in the Paramount Network drama starring Kevin Costner, but Bingham isn't an amateur when it comes to being on the big screen. Per IMDb, he made his debut in 2009's "Crazy Heart" and has since earned credits in "Jackie & Ryan," "A Country Called Home," and "Hostiles."

Aside from acting, Bingham is acclaimed as a singer and songwriter with music spanning multiple genres, including country and Americana. As of his latest album, "American Love Song" in 2019, Bingham has released seven records total, according to the discography on his website. However, he teased new music in October 2020, saying it was "time to get to work on a new album" amid the coronavirus pandemic. "In these crazy times I'm finding solace in the things that help pass the time. So many songs have come to me lately," he tweeted. It sounds like Bingham's divorce might be the perfect inspiration to finish the record. For more on what we know so far, keep scrolling.