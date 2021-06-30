How Simone Biles' Parents Showed Their Support For Her In The Sweetest Way

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are fast approaching, and Simone Biles' parents are now supporting their daughter in the sweetest way. Not too long ago, the gymnast stunned everyone with a jaw-dropping routine at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

During her number, Biles showcased her own signature move, The Biles, which consists of a double-double dismount. As reported by NBC Sports, the young gymnast received an all-around score of 118.098. "She's really bringing her A Game she's gonna go down As one of the most best African American Gymnast Athletes in Black history if she wins the Olympics in Tokyo," one fan tweeted in support of Biles.

On June 29, the athlete also shared her excitement about representing the U.S. at the upcoming Olympics. "WE'RE GOING TO TOKYO," Biles wrote. "such a surreal feeling. I can't believe I made the olympic team for a 2nd time & I'm beyond excited to represent Team USA." She continued, "This is just the beginning of the journey. thanks for all the endless support & love. I couldn't ask for better support." After thanking her fans on Twitter, Biles has now shown appreciation towards her biggest supporters — her parents. Read more below.