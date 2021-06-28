How Simone Biles Just Stunned Everyone

Simone Biles is still at the top of her game. The athlete has repeatedly dazzled fans with her mesmerizing routines and seriously tough moves — and she's certainly not slowing down when it comes to preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

Though there was a time when fans were worried Biles may not head to Japan for the postponed Olympic Games, she's very much still in the game. "It was definitely a bit of a struggle mentally and physically because [gymnastics] is very taxing on your body," Biles explained to Time in a June 24 interview of the extra 12 months added onto her practice time due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I feel like last year my body didn't hurt this much. If I had my body from last year, I would be blessed."

Biles — who's also hit the headlines for her loved-up personal life – has seriously stepped up her game to compete in the prestigious event, revealing that she and her team now "talk about Simone 2.0," adding, "I still love the sport, and that's why I'm doing it." After Biles opened up about her issues with scoring discrepancies, she most certainly is still doing it, and doing it in a huge way.

Read on to find out how the star — who's widely considered to be the best U.S. gymnast of all time — just left everyone stunned once again.