Why Simone Biles Believes She Faces An Unfair Disadvantage In Scoring

Simone Biles is opening up about her career and why she thinks she's facing a disadvantage when it comes to her scoring at competitions. Biles is one of the most awarded gymnasts in history and her trophy cabinet boasts some serious hardware, as her list of achievements is pretty staggering.

Pint-sized Biles is the proud owner of a whopping 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, including four Gold medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. She's also a seven-time U.S. all-around champion, six-time U.S. vault champion, and five-time U.S. balance beam champion (per USA Gymnastics). Not bad for someone who only celebrated their 24th birthday in March!

But even though she's already achieved so much in her short life (which even included a stint on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017), Biles isn't ready to hang up her leotard just yet. "Every day in the gym I still have something to work on, something to perfect, something to achieve," she told E! in June.

So, while Biles keeps on striving for more, it's probably not too surprising given her many achievements that scoring during competitions has become a bit of a sore subject. Read on for what the gymnast is saying now.