Why Simone Biles Believes She Faces An Unfair Disadvantage In Scoring
Simone Biles is opening up about her career and why she thinks she's facing a disadvantage when it comes to her scoring at competitions. Biles is one of the most awarded gymnasts in history and her trophy cabinet boasts some serious hardware, as her list of achievements is pretty staggering.
Pint-sized Biles is the proud owner of a whopping 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, including four Gold medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. She's also a seven-time U.S. all-around champion, six-time U.S. vault champion, and five-time U.S. balance beam champion (per USA Gymnastics). Not bad for someone who only celebrated their 24th birthday in March!
But even though she's already achieved so much in her short life (which even included a stint on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017), Biles isn't ready to hang up her leotard just yet. "Every day in the gym I still have something to work on, something to perfect, something to achieve," she told E! in June.
So, while Biles keeps on striving for more, it's probably not too surprising given her many achievements that scoring during competitions has become a bit of a sore subject. Read on for what the gymnast is saying now.
Simone Biles hit backs for not getting the 'correct credit'
Simone Biles opened up about scoring on her Facebook Watch series, "Simone vs Herself," admitting she feels she sometimes faces an unfair advantage because she's able to pull off moves most people — including her follow gymnasts — could only dream of.
Biles opened up during the episode titled, "How Far Can I Go?" while speaking about her balance-beam score during the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. "I'm almost 99.9% sure if any other athlete were to do it besides me, they would give it correct credit. But since I'm already way ahead of everybody, they want to pull it back," she said. "Sometimes they don't think it's fair that I win all the time."
But that doesn't mean Biles has any plans to pull back on her complicated routines. "I just want to see, before I hang my grips and [leotard] up, how far can I go. I feel like we're right on the brink of that," she said.
Biles' scoring at competitions has been an issue raised multiple times before. As reported by The New York Times following her appearance at the U.S. classic in May, it's been speculated that Biles' complicated and dangerous moves may be scored lower because the International Gymnastics Federation wants to discourage others from trying them and risking injury.
It's also been suggested there could be "a fear that Biles is so good that she might run away with any competition." G.O.A.T., indeed.