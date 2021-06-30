Which Victoria's Secret Star Just Slammed The Brand?

For years, lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has been known for its sexy fashion shows and "Angels" like world-renowned models Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, and Gigi Hadid. But on June 16, Victoria's Secret announced a major revamp that said goodbye to the "Angel" era in favor of a group of diverse ambassadors called "The Victoria's Secret Collective" (per the New York Times).

These ambassadors are the brand's answer to criticism over their "antiquated body standards and lack of body and gender inclusivity and racial diversity." As the New York Times reported, they include soccer player Megan Rapinoe, body positivity model Paloma Elsesser, journalist Amanda de Cadenet, freeskiing World Champion Eileen Gu, actor Priyanka Chopra, transgender model Valentina Sampaio, and mental health advocate Adut Akech.

The bold move was met with mixed reactions. Tyra Banks, who was Victoria's Secret's first Black contract model in 1995, took to Instagram with a post that praised the brand for its decision. "I'm proud that in my lifetime, I'm witnessing a beauty revolution," the "America's Next Top Model" host wrote. "To the new collective of bada** ROLE models, I may have cracked that door open, but y'all are charging through. Keep on keepin' on until we all LOSE COUNT of how many are breaking through behind you." But another former Victoria's Secret model had a less positive response. Who is she and why is she slamming the brand?