Jinger Duggar Has Something To Say About Counting On's Cancellation

Along with "Little People, Big World" and the Roloff family, members of the Duggar squad quite literally grew up in front of our very eyes. TLC has a way of making their family-oriented shows relate to viewers, thus making heartwarming and entertaining television. Fans first got to know the Duggar family on their hit series "19 Kids & Counting," which aired on TLC from 2008-2015, per IMDb. According to ABC News, the network axed that series after allegations that the eldest sibling in the Duggar clan, Josh Duggar, inappropriately touched underage girls.

Some of the Duggar kids appeared on the spin-off series titled "Counting On," which premiered in 2015. In late June, fans were surprised to hear that one of TLC's most popular shows would be coming to an end. The network announced that they would not be renewing the series for another season in the wake of more allegations of child pornography against Josh. "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the statement read (via People). "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

While some fans were surprised to hear the news, many others were not, especially considering the circumstances. Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were the first two show members to speak out and let fans know their thoughts about TLC's announcement. Keep scrolling to find out more deets on what the pair have to say following TLC's statement.