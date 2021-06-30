Will Kevin Federline Really Request This Before Britney Spears' Conservatorship Ends?

Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline may request that she submits to a medical evaluation before her conservatorship is terminated, divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Page Six. "I've seen it reported that Britney wants [the conservatorship] terminated without any expert evaluation... she had revealed in the statement she made that she had been put on lithium, and I think, as you can imagine, lithium is regarded as a very powerful psychotropic medication," Kaplan told the outlet. "I'm sure that Kevin would at least want to know what the conditions were that gave rise to her being prescribed that." Did he miss the part where Britney claimed, per Insider, she was forced to take lithium against her will?

In her court statement, Britney said (per Variety), "I don't want to be evaluated, and be sat in a room with people four hours a day, like they did to me before. And they made it even worse for me after that happened,"

While Federline's attorney told People that his client "certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her," custody of their children is still an issue. (Federline has 70% custody, per TMZ, while Britney, who has been fighting to get 50-50 custody, has 30% custodial custody). "The best thing would be for [Britney] to be healthy and happy," Kaplan explained. "And if either of those things aren't true, it doesn't provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised."