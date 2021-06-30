Everything We Know About Donald Rumsfeld's Death

Donald Rumsfeld, the former Secretary of Defense — who was most linked to George W. Bush's administration — has died. CNN reports that Rumsfeld was 88 when he died, and the Rumsfeld family released a statement about his death earlier today.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," they said (per CNN). "History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country."

A spokesperson for the family told The New York Times that the cause of Rumsfeld's death was cancer. Read on to find out what else we know about his death.