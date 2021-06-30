Why Love Is Blind Star Lauren Speed Is Frustrated About The Bill Cosby News

"Love is Blind" star Lauren Speed is airing her frustrations about the Bill Cosby news — and it might not be why you think.

On Jun 30, the disgraced comedian's prison sentence was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court following a review of his 2018 trial in which he was found guilty of sexual assault. After learning of the situation, Lauren took to Twitter to ask her followers if she's still allowed to enjoy "The Cosby Show," citing a positive representation of Black families as one of the several reasons she likes the show. Her string of tweets were deleted just minutes after she posted them once she started receiving heavy backlash from her fans for posing the question – and to them, not caring about Cosby's alleged victims.

Lauren subsequently sent out a few more tweets complaining about people who can't have conversations. "I hate this mentality of people not being able to have conversations. Growth happens through conversations! How do people grow and learn?!" she said. "Talk about s**t! How your feeling and why!!! You are entitled! That's why we are where we are as a country and a society! Because folks can't talk about it!" she continued in a second tweet. In a fourth tweet, the reality star wrote, "People become so robotic. Especially in this industry because every single thing is picked apart and that's not even the intention behind the whole point!"

Fans were also quick to respond to her new tweets and offer their view on the controversy. Keep scrolling to learn what they said.