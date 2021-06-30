Britney Spears Just Got Some Bad News In Her Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears spoke in open court during a virtual appearance on June 23. The pop star told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she has been mistreated over the past several years of her conservatorship, and said that her family should be in jail, according to a transcript provided by CNN. "Ma'am, my dad and anyone involved in the conservatorship and my management who played two roles and punishing me when I said, 'no.' Ma'am, they should be in jail," Spears said.

Since that time, fans have been watching and waiting for Spears' attorney to formally file a petition to end the conservatorship, which has controlled Spears' life since 2008, according to the New York Times. At the very least, many have been hoping that Spears' previous request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator would be approved by the judge overseeing her case. On June 30, NBC News reported that Britney's father filed a petition to investigate the claims that his daughter made when she spoke out in court. "Tuesday, Jamie Spears and his team requested the court to 'investigate the veracity of the allegations and claims made by Ms. Spears,' which he has vehemently denied, saying that he only has his daughter's best interests at heart," the outlet reported.

Shortly after that report surfaced, Britney received an update on her case — and it's not what she was hoping for. Keep reading to find out the latest ruling.