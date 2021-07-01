What Did Britney Spears Post After Learning Her Dad Will Remain On Her Conservatorship?

On June 30, TMZ reported that a judge in Britney Spears' court case made a decision about whether or not to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as the pop star's conservator. "Britney Spears's lawyer asked the judge in her conservatorship case to boot her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate, but a judge just shot that down and says Jamie stays — at least for now," TMZ reported. And while the decision to leave Jamie Spears in charge of his daughter's estate may only be temporary, Britney has yet to file official paperwork to request that her conservatorship come to an end.

The decision came about one week after Britney made a virtual appearance in open court. In a statement, Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that her family and her management team have mistreated her over the years. She went so far as to compare her nonstop work schedule to "sex trafficking," according to the transcript of the hearing, provided by CNN, and said that her family should be in jail for "punishing" her whenever she said "no."

As all of these things continue to unfold, Brit jetted to Hawaii for some R&R with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. And, after she learned that her father wasn't completely removed as her conservator, she took to Instagram to share something with her fans. Keep reading for more.