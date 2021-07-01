Prince Harry Reveals His One Regret At The Time Princess Diana Died

Back in August 1997, Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William were with their father, Prince Charles, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The boys were living their normal day-to-day lives when tragedy struck. Charles received a phone call that his ex-wife had been in a car accident. A subsequent phone call brought along the devastating news that Princess Diana, the mother of Charles' two sons, had died, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The Prince of Wales then had to tell Harry, who was 12-years-old at the time, and William, who was 15, that their mother was dead.

"One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that? I don't know. But you know, he was there for us. He was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after," Harry said in the BBC documentary "Diana, 7 Days," according to the Mirror.

In another documentary, Harry revealed the one thing that he regretted when he learned that his mom had died. Keep reading to find out what that is.