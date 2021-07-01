Did Prince Harry Really Refuse To Take Part In Rehearsals For Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling?

Prince Harry arrived in the UK last week, several days ahead of the July 1 unveiling of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, according to People magazine. Per government protocol regarding precautions taken for the coronavirus pandemic, Harry was to remain in quarantine for five days before socializing with anyone. He then would need to have a negative COVID-19 test before venturing out into the world. Harry is believed to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before making the trip to Kensington Palace for the ceremony where he will come face-to-face with his older brother, Prince William, for the first time since mid-April.

Harry and William have put a lot of effort into making sure the statue of their mother is exactly what they wanted. In fact, royal expert Nick Bullen told Fox News that both boys were "very hands on" when it came to the planning process. Now that the time has come for the public to see the statue, which will be in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, open to the public during the palace's visiting hours, there has been some chatter that Harry isn't exactly cooperating when it comes to the pre-planning for the upcoming ceremony. Keep reading to find out more.