Cosby Accusers Make Voices Heard After Overturned Conviction

Speaking with TMZ following the overturn of Bill Cosby's conviction for multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, a number of women who had come forward with stories of their experience of sexual assault perpetrated by Cosby expressed feelings of dismay and outrage over the vacated sentence. Sammie Mays, who was one of the dozens of women to speak out publicly against Cosby after he sexually assaulted her in the 1980s, stated that the decision made by the Pennsylvania court was a "disrespectful and despicable" move — especially against Andrea Constand (pictured above), one of the most visible survivors of Cosby's abuse who first came forward in 2004.

Mays' comments seemed to allude to the basis of Cosby's vacated sentence, which hinged on a civil suit Constand brought against Cosby after attorney Bruce Castor — one of Donald Trump's personal lawyers — who served as the district attorney in Montgomery County, where the assault took place, in 2015. Per Slate, Castor told Constand at the time he would not prosecute Cosby in criminal court. Cosby's testimony in the 2005 civil trial brought against him by Constand eventually led to his 2021 conviction overturned.

In her own remarks to TMZ, survivor Angela Leslie did not mince words regarding the possible larger ramifications of Cosby's release. "I'm surprised and shocked with today's news of Cosby's release," said Leslie. "It seems the justice system served the criminal, in this case, as opposed to the victims."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).