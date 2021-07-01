Princess Diana's Personal Chef Reveals New Details About Her Personal Life

July 1 marked Princess Diana's would-be 60th birthday, and among those paying tribute to the late princess was her former chef, Darren McGrady. As he shared on his YouTube channel, he "knew her for 15 years, cooking for her for 11 years when she came to stay with The Queen at Balmoral, Sandringham, and Windsor Castle and was her personal chef for the last four years of her life." In celebration of his former boss, McGrady shared some fond memories of Diana, offering fans a new glimpse into her personal life.

Noting that she had "a huge impact" on him, he opened up about just how inspirational she was, noting, "When I started cooking for her, she was patron of 119 different charities, working out at the gym every day and just looking the best she ever did." But she was also down-to-earth. As McGrady laughingly recalled, "I remember her coming down to the kitchen at Windsor Castle not long after Harry had been born and she said, 'Hold Harry for me, I want to eat some cereals.' I said, 'Your Royal Highness, I've never held a baby before in my life,' and she laughed and she said, 'Hold Harry!'" She quickly became a regular fixture as "she loved coming into the kitchen and just sitting there and chatting. She'd often just sit up on the counter or on the chest freezer and she loved talking about Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables," as well as British soap EastEnders, he revealed.