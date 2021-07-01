Has Britney Spears Filed To End Her Conservatorship?

Britney Spears' virtual court appearance took place on June 23, marking the very first time that the pop star has spoken in open court. Spears told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she has been mistreated and abused by the people closest to her, including her family, her management team, and even her doctors, according to the full transcript of her statement provided by CNN. Spears also told Judge Penny that she didn't know that she could legally file a petition to end her conservatorship. "I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated hold on it. Okay, I want to end on that...I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that. But honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I've done more than enough. I don't feel like I should even be in a room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence, whether I need to be in this stupid conservatorship or not," Spears said.

Since that time, it seems the whole world has been watching and waiting for Spears to file a petition to end her conservatorship once and for all. But there seems to be some confusion as to whether or not she has gone ahead and made that move yet. Keep reading to find out what's really going on.