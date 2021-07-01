What's Really Going On With Erika Jayne And Scooter Braun?

It seems like Erika Jayne has been all over the news lately, particularly after she announced she was leaving her husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi, in November 2020. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told E! News. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

But these days, Erika has been making headlines for different reasons — an alleged romance with music mogul Scooter Braun, who is married to Yael Cohen. The rumors all started in November 2020, when former "RHOBH" "friend of" Dana Wilkey posted a screenshot of her conversation with an anonymous source alleging the two have been together for a while. In the screenshot, the insider claims Braun's wife "puts up" with the affair. "I don't know many specifics but a friend of mine works in the industry and despises him. She told me he and Erika met in a L.A. sex club and have been together ever since," they wrote. The gossip was further fueled two days later on the "#NoFilter With Zack" podcast, which discussed the rumor that claimed Erika was "hooking up" with the famous manager after meeting at a "sex club."

This has all just been speculation, as there is no evidence. But Erika has finally addressed the rumors. Find out what's really going on between the two.