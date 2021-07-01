There Is A New Development In Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case

It has been quite the month for Britney Spears, to say the very least. The pop star decided to speak out in court, telling a judge that she's been mistreated and abused under her conservatorship, something that has long been speculated by her fans.

According to Good Morning America, Spears has still not filed legal documents to request the termination of her conservatorship despite expressing her wishes to do so in court on June 23. "It's been a long time since I've owned my money, and it's my wish, my dream for all of this to end," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny in open court, according to a transcript provided by CNN. Although Spears' conservatorship hearing won't resume for another two weeks, there are quite a few things going on behind the scenes.

For starters, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed his own paperwork requesting an investigation into his daughter's claims that she's been mistreated, according to E! News. Additionally, TMZ reported that the judge agreed to add Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of Britney's finances, but the judge also made it clear that Jamie was still in his role for the time being. Of course, that could all change in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, on July 1, something else unfolded. Keep reading to find out the latest developments in Britney's conservatorship case.