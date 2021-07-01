There Is A New Development In Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case
It has been quite the month for Britney Spears, to say the very least. The pop star decided to speak out in court, telling a judge that she's been mistreated and abused under her conservatorship, something that has long been speculated by her fans.
According to Good Morning America, Spears has still not filed legal documents to request the termination of her conservatorship despite expressing her wishes to do so in court on June 23. "It's been a long time since I've owned my money, and it's my wish, my dream for all of this to end," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny in open court, according to a transcript provided by CNN. Although Spears' conservatorship hearing won't resume for another two weeks, there are quite a few things going on behind the scenes.
For starters, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed his own paperwork requesting an investigation into his daughter's claims that she's been mistreated, according to E! News. Additionally, TMZ reported that the judge agreed to add Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of Britney's finances, but the judge also made it clear that Jamie was still in his role for the time being. Of course, that could all change in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, on July 1, something else unfolded. Keep reading to find out the latest developments in Britney's conservatorship case.
Britney Spears' father is the sole conservator of her estate once more
On July 1, TMZ reported that Bessemer Trust, the company that was just given the green light to serve as co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate/finances alongside her father, Jamie Spears, has pulled out of the agreement. It seems as though Bessemer Trust decided to back out after hearing Britney's statement in court on June 23. "Sources with direct knowledge tell us...Bessemer Trust has decided it does not want to get involved because it's become gun-shy over all the controversy surrounding the conservatorship. As one source put it ... Bessemer feels the circumstances surrounding Britney's conservatorship have become a 'hornet's nest' so it's bailing," TMZ reports. Sources also told TMZ that there are "issues" with Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham, but didn't elaborate.
This move leaves Jamie in complete sole control of Spears' estate — money coming in and out — a role that she has previously requested that he resign from, according to USA Today. Many hope that Britney files to end her conservatorship ahead of her next court hearing, which is scheduled for July 14, according to NPR.