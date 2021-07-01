How Camille Cosby Really Feels About Bill's Newfound Freedom

The following article contains allegations of sexual assault.

Bill Cosby was in prison serving a 3-10 year sentence after being convicted of sexual assault in 2018 but learned on June 30 that he was being released. His conviction was overturned after there was "a ruling that his due process rights had been violated," per NBC News. The former sitcom star spent the first night of his release at his mansion in Pennsylvania where he stayed up late eating pizza. "He had Zio's pizza and we stayed up last night 'til 2 in the morning just laughing and joking and him doing comedy routines," Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told Fox News. According to Wyatt, Cosby intends to eventually "get back on stage" to perform comedy.

Many were upset to see Cosby's conviction thrown out, and a litany of actors, including Debra Messing and Padma Lakshmi, took to Twitter to voice their anger, via The Hollywood Reporter. But not everyone in Hollywood was upset over Cosby's release. His "The Cosby Show" co-star Phylicia Rashad — who played the actor's on-screen wife, Claire Huxtable — celebrated the news. "A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" she tweeted. This was not the first time Rashad defended the disgraced comedian. "But what has happened is declaration in the media of guilt, without proof," Rashad told ABC News in 2015. "And a legacy is being destroyed because of it. It's being obliterated."

With Rashad standing by Cosby's side, how did Cosby's real-life wife, Camille Cosby, react to her husband's release?