Phylicia Rashad's Tweet About Bill Cosby's Prison Release Sparks Outrage

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

On June 30, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned actor Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and was he was subsequently released from prison after serving three years of his three-to-10 year sentence in prison, per the Associated Press. He was serving the sentence after being convicted of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand in 2004, according to the outlet. As the AP noted, a split court found that Cosby's initial trial was unfair — given that the prosecutor, District Attorney Kevin Steele, who arrested Cosby, was supposed to uphold a promise that his predecessor made that the actor wouldn't be charged. However, the outlet reports that there was "no evidence" the promise was in writing.

And so the court ruled in 2021 that Cosby was allegedly operating under the impression that the promise would hold when he was arrested in 2015 — just days before the statute of limitations would run out on the civil charge — and he reportedly gave incriminating evidence against himself at his trial. The court ruled that Cosby's conviction was "an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was forgone for more than a decade."

Cosby's conviction has long stirred controversy about whether or not he was guilty, especially among people he was close with. One of those people, Phylicia Rashad, who played his wife on the long running sitcom "The Cosby Show," spoke out on Twitter after his release — and her response greatly upset fans.