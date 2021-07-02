The Real Reason There's A Warrant Out For Chris Hansen's Arrest

While journalist Chris Hansen — who rose to fame in the aughts for his "Dateline" segment "To Catch a Predator" — might be the person you'd least expect to be wanted by the authorities, it seems that fact is by and large always stranger than fiction. As The New York Post reported on July 1, law enforcement in Michigan's Shiawassee County issued a statement in which they informed the public that Hansen currently has a warrant out for his arrest.

Unfortunately for Hansen, this isn't the first time he found himself in legal trouble. He was arrested in 2019 for allegedly writing a series of bad checks, according to TMZ. Police claimed that Hansen purchased hundreds of mugs, shirts, and vinyl decals "from a mom-and-pop shop in [Stamford, Connecticut] for marketing events he planned to attend." Stamford Police noted that despite the items being delivered, per the owner, "Chris [allegedly] bailed on his $12,998.05 tab."

