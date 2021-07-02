The Co-Host Nearly 30% Of People Would Choose To Eliminate From The Talk

"The Talk" debuted on CBS in 2010, and there have been a lot of buzzworthy co-host changes over the years. Many stars have come and gone, and viewers have strong opinions regarding which host they want to leave next. In a survey of nearly 600 Nicki Swift readers, almost 30% of them agreed one current "The Talk" co-host would be their pick to be eliminated over the others.

As Us Weekly detailed, "The Talk" debuted with Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, and Leah Remini together as co-hosts. The show has aired for more than a decade now, and all of those original personalities have moved on and been replaced. Quite a few departures were particularly dramatic, such as Osbourne's exit after a heated on-air segment. Then Chen left in the midst of CBS parting ways with her husband Les Moonves (she said she wanted to spend more time with her family).

A wide range of celebrities have been tapped to co-host "The Talk" since. Actors Marissa Jaret Winokur and Aisha Tyler came and went, per Us Weekly, as did rapper Eve. Carrie Ann Inaba of "In Living Color" and "Dancing with the Stars" joined the group, and iconic entertainer Marie Osmond stayed for a brief period of time. After Osmond's exit, Amanda Kloots and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth were added as new co-hosts, detailed The Sun. Which of the current hosts would "The Talk" viewers eliminate if they could? The results might surprise you.