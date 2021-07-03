Did Demi Lovato And Noah Cyrus Just Confirm Their Relationship Status?

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus have now fueled speculations about their relationship, after recently being spotted together at Six Flags. The first rumors of the two dating began in March after Lovato and Cyrus reportedly got closer while working on the song "Easy."

"They're very close and have been hanging out," a source told Page Six at the time. A second one, however, insisted that the two are just friends. "They have dinner sometimes, but they're not romantic," they told the same publication. "They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out."

Then, in July, Cyrus joined Lovato on stage at YouTube's 2021 Pride event, where they performed the aforementioned track alongside The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles. "I'm so happy we finally got to sing our song together," Lovato wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from their performance. "thank you for having me [heart emojis]," Cyrus replied in the comments. "Yiu [sic] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u." Now, the two seem to have gone on their first public outing together, further speculating those dating rumors. Scroll to read all the details.