Prince Philip Told Prince Edward This About Life As A Royal Family Member
Prince Philip may not have been the king of the United Kingdom, but he was the patriarch of his family nonetheless. According to The Guardian, Philip's death on April 9 had a tremendous impact on the royal family. Queen Elizabeth expressed that Philip's death would leave a "huge void," and Prince Charles — who is set to become king when his mother dies — was left to fill his father's shoes.
Philip was known to have his own way of doing things, but he was filled with great wisdom and knowledge that he shared with his family. According to Town & Country, the Duke of Edinburgh had particularly close relationships with his grandchildren, all of whom always spoke very highly of him, especially those who spoke out following his death. "I think Grandpa is incredible. He really is strong and consistent. He's been there for all these years, and I think he's the rock, you know, for all of us," Princess Eugenie said of Philip in the documentary "Our Queen at Ninety," according to the outlet. And Prince William previously described Philip as a "legend" when chatting with "The Crown's" Matt Smith.
Throughout his life, Philip did his best to lead by example, and he often provided sound advice for his kids, his grandkids, and even his great-grandkids. However, there was one thing in particular that he said to his son Prince Edward that seems to have a strong hold amongst the royal family. Keep reading to find out what Philip once said.
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going against Prince Philip's sound advice?
Back in 2020, Prince Edward shared one of the "best pieces of advice" that his father ever gave him, according to Express. "Talk about everything else, don't talk about yourself — nobody's interested in you," Prince Philip said. According to former U.S. Anglo-American adviser Lee Cohen, this is one piece of advice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been abiding by — and this could be one of the reasons that tensions are so high between them and the royal family.
"The institution of monarchy, as I understand it and I spend my life writing about the monarchy and studying the monarchy and studying US-UK relationships," Cohen told Express. "The monarchy is about how it inspires others, not how the personal lives of the individuals themselves. And that's completely the flip of what Harry and Meghan are about," he said, adding that Harry and Meghan have been focusing on themselves rather than the nation, which goes against one of the things that Philip strongly believed in.
There have been several reports that Prince William is upset with his brother because of his decision to share personal information with the public. It's entirely possible that Harry's decision to talk about himself could also be bothering William, given how their grandfather approached life within the monarchy.