Prince Philip Told Prince Edward This About Life As A Royal Family Member

Prince Philip may not have been the king of the United Kingdom, but he was the patriarch of his family nonetheless. According to The Guardian, Philip's death on April 9 had a tremendous impact on the royal family. Queen Elizabeth expressed that Philip's death would leave a "huge void," and Prince Charles — who is set to become king when his mother dies — was left to fill his father's shoes.

Philip was known to have his own way of doing things, but he was filled with great wisdom and knowledge that he shared with his family. According to Town & Country, the Duke of Edinburgh had particularly close relationships with his grandchildren, all of whom always spoke very highly of him, especially those who spoke out following his death. "I think Grandpa is incredible. He really is strong and consistent. He's been there for all these years, and I think he's the rock, you know, for all of us," Princess Eugenie said of Philip in the documentary "Our Queen at Ninety," according to the outlet. And Prince William previously described Philip as a "legend" when chatting with "The Crown's" Matt Smith.

Throughout his life, Philip did his best to lead by example, and he often provided sound advice for his kids, his grandkids, and even his great-grandkids. However, there was one thing in particular that he said to his son Prince Edward that seems to have a strong hold amongst the royal family. Keep reading to find out what Philip once said.