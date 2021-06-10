Prince Edward Speaks Out About The Tension Between The Royal Family And Meghan And Harry

In a June 10 interview with CNN, Prince Edward stressed that leaving the royal family was a "really hard decision" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Listen, weirdly we've all been there before — we've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives. And we've all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision," Edward said to the news outlet.

"It's difficult for everyone but that's families for you," Prince Edward added, in what has to be the understatement of the century. "That's families for you" hardly encompasses the reported racism within palace walls or the fact that Meghan reportedly wasn't given access to mental health treatment. But, of course, Edward isn't wrong that pretty much every family is filled with tension of some kind.

Per CNN, Prince Edward also said that the tension between the Sussexes and the royal family is "very sad." Still, Edward also told the BBC on June 10 that he wishes Harry and Meghan "all happiness" after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana. Hopefully, the rest of the royals feel the same way!