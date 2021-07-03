Why City Girls Almost Skipped Their BET Awards Performance

On Sunday, June 27, the 2021 BET Awards saw artists such as Lil Nas X, Migos, Tyler The Creator, Moneybagg Yo, Silk Sonic, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and more giving breathtaking live performances. In particular, Cardi B surprised everyone with an on-stage pregnancy announcement, while Lil Nas X locked lips with one of his dancers as he performed his hit song, "MONTERO."

City Girls, meanwhile, took the stage to perform their latest summer anthem, "Twerkulator," marking the group's first performance together at the BET Awards. For the special performance, the rappers literally landed on stage hooked by harnesses, and joined their backup dancers for a twerk-off. But, judging by the reactions, it could have been better. "It wasn't awful but it just felt off to me. It was giving me 'High school dance team competition finals' [vibes]," one person wrote in the YouTube comments. "The performance looks like the dance workouts the older women do in the aerobics room," another viewer wrote.

Still, not everyone was so quick to criticize their performance. "[W]hy do yall hate on the city girls so much this JT first performance on BET & they did good yall just hate on any & everybody and it aint cute," another fan tweeted. And, as it turns out, City Girls almost never made it on stage to begin with. Find out why below.