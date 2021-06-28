Lil Nas X Has Something To Say About His BET Performance

Lil Nas X has already said he's officially done trying to make straight people more comfortable with his career. So if you're gonna start getting judgy on the internet, you need to be prepared — because the "Montero" and "Old Town Road" singer will clap back and put you in your place.

For example, when he released his highly-stylized and raunchy music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which featured the artist riding a stripper pole into hell and grinding on the devil, some scandalized folks took to Twitter to criticize him. Lil Nas X, who came out publicly as gay in 2019, never once missed a beat when hitting back at some of his conservative critics, including Candace Owens, Kristi Noem, and Kaitlin Bennett. When someone accused him of being part of a "system" targeting children, he replied, "i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."

So when, following his racy performance at the 2021 BET Awards, some Twitter users decided to call him "disrespectful," it went about as well as you'd expect.