Lil Nas X Spills The Details Over His Debut Album

In the span of a few years, Lil Nas X has made quite the name for himself and become one of music's biggest names. His breakthrough song, "Old Town Road," was a global success and managed to stay at the No. 1 spot for 17 weeks on the U.S. Hot 100, breaking Mariah Carey's record of 16 weeks, according to Billboard. The song was so hot, in fact, country music superstar Billy Ray Cyrus decided to jump on the track.

The smash-hit was taken from Lil Nas' 2019 debut EP, "7," which earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year. "Old Town Road" saw Lil Nas X take home two golden trophies for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video in the same year.

In 2021, Lil Nas X released a single from his upcoming debut album, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." As previously reported, the song has made a similar impact to "Old Town Road" and was performed on "Saturday Night Live." The star has since dropped his latest single, "Sun Goes Down," and spilled some info about the long-awaited album from which these songs originate. Keep reading to find out what Lil Nas X revealed.